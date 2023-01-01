Construction to begin on York city centre holiday apartments scheme in former New Look building

The upper floors of a city centre shop in York are to be transformed into holiday apartments.

The former New Look store on Parliament Street, which is currently occupied by The Vintage Store, is to become the home of 19 self-catering apartments providing 23 bedrooms, including four feature duplex apartments.

The scheme will be operated by Mansley Serviced Apartments, which operates similar properties in London, Edinburgh and Cheltenham and other locations.

Work will start in the coming months, with the apartments due to be completed later this year and creating around 10 new jobs.

An artist's impression of the new apartment site.

Sir Richard Rowley, chief executive officer of the Mansley Group, said: “York, which is such a beautiful city with excellent transport links in an outstanding part of the UK, has long been a target for us.

"At Mansley we seek properties which are in the best locations within a city and as such this acquisition makes a perfect addition to our existing portfolio which we are confident our guests will enjoy and appreciate.”

The new property Mansley York, is designed by York-based architects Vincent & Brown, with interiors styled by Yorkshire interior design firm Studio 2.

They will be targeted at both business and leisure travellers visiting the city.

