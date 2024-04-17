Construction under way on 380 new Barratt and David Wilson Homes properties in Pocklington

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is building 380 new homes across two new developments in the town.

Named Stewarts Reach and Wolds View, the developments will include a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient properties.

The developments will feature an array of house types including detached, semi-detached, terrace, bungalow and apartments.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East will also be providing a community contribution of approximately £5m. This will include £42,180 towards local primary and secondary education, as well as more than £200,000 to create outdoor sports facilities.

An additional £20,000 will be allocated to bus stops around the area to support the local public transport systems.

A further £290,000 will be used to upgrade Pocklington’s skatepark, install play equipment at the development and create community allotments.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East said: “We are very excited to have work well underway at our brand-new developments in Pocklington.

“Not only will we be building 380 homes across two developments, but we have plans to become very much a part of the Pocklington community by boosting the area with the investment of £5m. Throughout the build this will form improvements on local transport, education and leisure facilities as well as the construction of a new roundabout, if plans are approved.