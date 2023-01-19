Construction work on £40m student accommodation scheme in Leeds gets perfect score

Construction work on a giant £40m student accommodation scheme in Leeds has received a perfect score for respecting the local community, caring for the environment and valuing workers.

GMI Construction Group’s Carlton Hill student accommodation scheme in Leeds has scored 45/45 in the latest Considerate Constructor’s Scheme (CCS) Monitor’s Report, meaning it has achieved full marks on three successive visits.

The scheme is due to be completed by this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Perry, Senior Project Manager, said: “To maintain a 100 per cent score on three successive visits is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the work of everyone on site at Carlton Hill.

Carlton Hill, the £40m purpose-built student accommodation scheme being built by GMI Construction

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is significant focus on encouraging young people into the construction industry, particularly from the surrounding colleges and this has been a key factor in achieving these exemplary scores.

“It is a pleasure to work with such a dedicated team here at Carlton Hill and we’re all very much looking forward to seeing the project reach completion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the report it states that there have been no incidents in the period and the newly appointed Sustainability Manager has been fully immersed in the promotion of the corporate roadmap to achieving net-zero by 2030.

Claire Preston, Head of Responsible Business said: “Carlton Hill is a site that everyone really enjoys working at and the impact that our work has had in the community has been really good to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad