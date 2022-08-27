17th century York pub wins bid to serve alcohol after £350k refurb despite neighbour protests

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two residents said problems had increased since the Old Grey Mare in Clifton Green reopened in April with a new wine cave, pergola and walled garden – which has led to more drinking outside the main pub building.

Owners Mark and Kasia Caulfield had also asked for permission to serve alcohol with food from 8am, which was granted by a council licensing panel.

Neighbours Mike Charlton and Bronwen Tuffen said their concerns about noise were widespread within the area.

Mr Charlton, whose property adjoins the pub, said: “It had been a quiet local pub for many years and it had existed within the community with minimal friction. It’s not been the case since the pub reopened.”

He said there had been a “riotous and unmanaged christening party” and what appeared to be an “outside lock-in” in the pergola area in recent weeks.

James Staton, representing the Caulfields, said the walls and roof of the pergola mitigated the noise impact, but the objectors argued it did not.

“It’s not people who seem to be out for a quiet meal and the home by 8pm – it’s people who are out for an evening’s drinking,” Mr Charlton said. “It can be very loud with shouting and screeching.

“When it’s like that it is quite distressing. I can’t reasonably sit out in the garden – it can be genuinely difficult to have a conversation. In truth, it’s almost as bad indoors.”

Bronwen Tuffen, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, added: “They’re dictating what I listen to in my own home.

“It’s having a massive impact on our life.”

Mr Charlton said he thought the licensee was “trying to create a city centre pub in the heart of what is a residential area”.

After listening to their concerns, Mr Staton said the applicants would ensure the pergola area, along with the wine cave and walled garden, were cleared by 11.15pm.

“Mr and Mrs Caulfield don’t want to make enemies in the locality, they want to make friends,” he said.