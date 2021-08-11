MOJO is opening a new bar in Sheffield.

The new MOJO will be based in Quest Property’s former National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) building on Holly Street.

The venue has recently undergone a £750k refurbishment and the bar will open its doors for the first time in September.

Set over two floors, the new 4,400 sq ft premises provides covers for 350 with additional seating on the ground floor and first floor terrace, and is the sixth bar in the MOJO group with successful venues in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Harrogate and Nottingham.

The latest addition to the MOJO portfolio offers entertainment in the form of shuffleboard, beer pong as well as large screens for sports fans, as well as a private event space for more intimate gatherings.

Martin Greenhow, MOJO MD, said: “Rock n’ roll is in our soul, it’s part of our DNA.

"Sheffield is an obvious MOJO location - with it’s fabulous music heritage - these streets are ours!

"The city has a great culture around its diverse music scene and that’s something we’re very much looking forward to being a part of.

"Life is finally returning to normal and we’re excited to help bring cities back to life and see people enjoying the electric atmosphere that we’re known for.