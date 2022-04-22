Black Sheep Brewery opens pop-up pub beneath the Ribblehead Viaduct in Yorkshire Dales

Black Sheep Brewery has opened what it describes as the ‘freshest beer garden in Yorkshire’, a pop-up pub in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

By Greg Wright
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 2:17 pm

The Breathe Inn is located beneath the Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire, with one beer on tap, Respire.

A spokesman said: “The unique pop-up pub offers hikers a moment of respite as they take on one of Yorkshire’s famous three-peaks routes, allowing punters to enjoy the fresh air and breathtaking views, washed down with a refreshing, eco-friendly beer.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Read More

Read More
Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery tackles a new beer to support England in the...
Black Sheep Brewery opens “The Breathe Inn” to mark the launch of its new carbon neutral cask beer, Respire

Charlene Lyons, Chief Executive at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “The Breathe Inn is the perfect pit-stop for those with a love for the great outdoors – and of course, for beer.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on going against the grain in this industry, which is exactly why we’ve launched Respire, our first carbon-neutral cask beer as part of our mission to become a more environmentally sustainable brewery and we hope other breweries will follow suit.”

Respire is available from Black Sheep’s pub estate. It will become available to pubs across the country from 24th April.

As well as its visitor centre bar and bistro in Masham, the brewery also owns and operates a growing number of pubs and bars across the region, including The Three Legged Mare and the Last Drop Inn, both in York, and Leeds venues Mr Foley’s Tap House and the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen.

North YorkshireYorkshire DalesRibblehead Viaduct