Black Sheep Brewery opens pop-up pub beneath the Ribblehead Viaduct in Yorkshire Dales

The Breathe Inn is located beneath the Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire, with one beer on tap, Respire.

A spokesman said: “The unique pop-up pub offers hikers a moment of respite as they take on one of Yorkshire’s famous three-peaks routes, allowing punters to enjoy the fresh air and breathtaking views, washed down with a refreshing, eco-friendly beer.”

Black Sheep Brewery opens “The Breathe Inn” to mark the launch of its new carbon neutral cask beer, Respire

Charlene Lyons, Chief Executive at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “The Breathe Inn is the perfect pit-stop for those with a love for the great outdoors – and of course, for beer.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on going against the grain in this industry, which is exactly why we’ve launched Respire, our first carbon-neutral cask beer as part of our mission to become a more environmentally sustainable brewery and we hope other breweries will follow suit.”

Respire is available from Black Sheep’s pub estate. It will become available to pubs across the country from 24th April.