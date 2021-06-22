Clementine's, on St Peter's Grove, has undergone a £1m refurbishment after being taken over by luxury hotel chain HRH Group.

The hotel, which was previously Markmadukes, is a short walk from the city centre and has retained many of its original features. It is thought to have been a townhouse owned by a Victorian gentleman.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The front of the property has been restored alongside other features such as stained glass windows and tiled flooring, while there is also a traditional Victorian walled garden for guests to enjoy.

Clementine’s has 28 rooms

The townhouse hotel has 28 rooms, including six which have been created as part of the renovation. HRH Group worked alongside JMDA Ltd on the interior design.

It also features an unusual ski lodge suite, complete with Nordic-style interior, garden views and a spa shower.

A statement from the company said: "The finished result showcases the Victorian and Yorkshire heritage of the property, expertly blending it with Parisian style and modern-day amenities.

"Each bedroom is individually styled with bold colour and pattern choices with greys, greens and blues accented with mustards and reds throughout. Eclectic key pieces of artwork, period accessories and soft furnishing are found including pop art artwork, neon lighting and elaborate floral displays, matched with period furniture to create an eccentric twist."

The breakfast room at the hotel

The hotel officially opened on June 21.

The Victorian townhouse has had a £1m makeover