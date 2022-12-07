A Yorkshire pub has been reopened by a boxing legend after its new owners discovered pictures of him inside the boozer.

The Ship Inn, on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough, has been reopened by boxing legend Paul Ingle. The former pro, who is from Scarborough, held a number of titles across his career and represented Great Britain at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

The pub has been taken over by Tammy Goldstone and her husband Ian Smith, who also own the Whitby Way further up the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst renovating the pub they found a number of pictures of Paul Ingle taken down by a previous owner and decided to put them back on display.

Boxing legend Paul Ingle cuts the ribbon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Goldstone said: “It was lovely. Paul didn’t have any idea that we’d put the pictures of him back on the wall to give him the glory he deserves.

"We’ve revamped the back of the bar and put a bit of life into it, we want to turn the pub back into what it used to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad