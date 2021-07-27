Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons to expand network of rapid electric vehicle charging points

Bradford-based Morrisons is expanding its network of ‘next generation’ rapid electric charging points for electric vehicles, allowing customers to charge the majority of cars from flat to full battery in under 45 minutes.

Over the next year, Morrisons will add an additional 100 rapid chargers to its network.

A spokesman said: "Having recently installed its 200th GeniePoint rapid charge point, Morrisons has also saved 2,000 tonnes of carbon along the way.

"The network now provides full coverage in both England and Wales, spanning from Redruth in the tip of Cornwall to Amble in the North East of England. A roll out in Scotland will begin this month.

The spokesman said: "Morrisons ‘next generation’ rapid chargers can charge an electric car up to six times quicker than standard charging points used by other supermarkets.

"They will enable customers to charge their car up even during a short shopping trip or a quick visit to a Morrisons Cafe. A typical 30-40 minute charge will give drivers up to 100 miles of travel range. Over the course of the summer, Morrisons is expecting to serve over half a million kilowatt hours of green energy, as more families travel during their summer holidays in the UK."

Andrew Ball, Fuel and Services Manager at Morrisons, said: "We know customers don’t want to spend hours waiting for their cars to charge, which is why we’ve made the decision to install the next generation of rapid chargers.

"It’s important that we continue to offer our customers the convenience of charging their EVs as they shop or eat with us. This summer, whether they're hitting the coast or visiting the beautiful countryside, customers can take comfort in knowing they are always close to one of our charging points.”