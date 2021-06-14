Cars 2 Limited secures seven figure funding package and confirms new Bradford site

Cars 2 Limited

The Wakefield-based business confirmed the deal with Barclays which will see the refinance of existing term debt and the acquisition of a further site in Bradford.

Established in 2006, Cars 2 Limited is a motor dealer group based in West and South Yorkshire and headquartered at Waldorf Way, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield.

Started as an independent, family run business with a single branch on Pontefract Road near the town centre in Barnsley it now has locations across Yorkshire.

Allan Otley, Managing Director, Cars 2 Limited, said: “Moving our banking relationship to Barclays has enabled us to refinance our existing term debt and provided additional funding to invest in our growth plans for the future. We have been able to purchase a previously leased site in Bradford and we’ve also invested in a purpose built state of the art showroom in Wakefield where we’ve been very excited to launch our dedicated prestige sports brand Pure Cars.”

Cars 2 Limited employs over 160 people across Yorkshire and turnover for the business is expected to exceed £80million for the current year with rapid growth expected for 2022.