Central England Co-op partners with food delivery app Just Eat to support Yorkshire shoppers

The collaboration begins with ten of the retailer’s food stores across its trading area, with Just Eat customers in those locations able to get their groceries delivered from their local Central England Co-op.

One of the retailer’s stores that has signed up to be part of the initial roll-out is the food store in Keresforth Hill Road, Kingstone near Barnsley.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers choose items using the app which are then picked and packed at the nearby store before being delivered to them via Just Eat’s network of delivery drivers.

Central England Co-op has entered into a partnership with Just Eat as it continues to provide options for its customers and members in Yorkshire to receive groceries straight to their door.

Claire Koziol, head of stores at Central England Co-op, said: “We’re excited to partner with Just Eat to give our customers and members in these ten initial locations a quick and easy way to get their groceries delivered to their door in quick time.

“We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to shop with us and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only provide another option for our communities but also work with a recognised and respected brand in home delivery.”