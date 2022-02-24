Central England Co-op partners with food delivery app Just Eat to support Yorkshire shoppers

The collaboration begins with ten of the retailer’s food stores across its trading area, with Just Eat customers in those locations able to get their groceries delivered from their local Central England Co-op.
One of the retailer’s stores that has signed up to be part of the initial roll-out is the food store in Keresforth Hill Road, Kingstone near Barnsley.
Shoppers choose items using the app which are then picked and packed at the nearby store before being delivered to them via Just Eat’s network of delivery drivers.
Claire Koziol, head of stores at Central England Co-op, said: “We’re excited to partner with Just Eat to give our customers and members in these ten initial locations a quick and easy way to get their groceries delivered to their door in quick time.
“We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to shop with us and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only provide another option for our communities but also work with a recognised and respected brand in home delivery.”
Andrew Kenny, managing director UK at Just Eat, said: “We’re excited to further expand Just Eat’s grocery offering. With over 60,000 restaurant and grocery partners on the Just Eat platform and an extensive delivery reach across 95 per cent of the UK, this partnership with Central England Co-op marks the next stage in Just Eat’s commitment to delivering the best service and range of options for our customers.”