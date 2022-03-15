Channel 4 reports record levels of spending and commissioning for content produced outside of London

During 2021 66 per cent of Leeds-head quartered Channel 4's main channel commissioned content came from Nations and Regions independents, with 55 per cent of spend on new content commissioned from suppliers also pulled from outside London.

In all two thirds of all original programming commissioned for Channel 4's main channel was produced in the Nations and Regions – nearly double the broadcaster’s 35% quota set by Ofcom.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: “These record figures show how Channel 4’s commitment to increasing spend in the Nations and Regions has helped break London’s longstanding dominance of the TV industry.

Channel 4

"Over the last two years we have built a formidable commissioning team in our new bases of Leeds, Glasgow and Bristol and their hard work, in collaboration with our brilliant indie partners, has ensured that the Channel’s output is now truly representative of the whole United Kingdom”

Both figures represented records in terms of percentage commissions and spend from the Nations and Regions beating the broadcaster previous peaks of 59% of hours commissioned (2018) and 47% of spend on originated programming (2020) from N&R based indies.

The record commissioning statistics have been welcomed by independent production companies across the UK.

The news comes as Channel 4 faces an uncertain future as the Government mulls privatising the broadcaster, a move which has drawn concern in Yorkshire.

Lucy Smith, Development Executive at Leeds-based Wise Owl Media said; “Everyone wants to be in the room where it happens, and right now out-of-London production is experiencing an extraordinary renaissance. With the arrival of Channel 4 in Leeds ambitious young talent see Yorkshire as a land of opportunity, while some of the UK's most exciting creative minds who deserted for the Big Smoke are returning in droves.