The store was closed after the iconic high street chain went bust last year. It has scores of stores across the country, many of them in historic buildings in town and city centres.

The Sheffield store, which was based at The Moor, is now up for sale, and is being auctioned off with a guide price of £5m.

The building will be sold by Allsop Auctioneers, and it has produced a brochure for the once busy and bustling store now showing empty shelves and acres of empty space.

The owners are selling up just over a year after buying the huge building. The Debenhams store closed on May 15 last year. It was among 118 shut down by administrators with the loss of 12,000 jobs. Online retailer Boohoo bought the brand for £55m

A number of companies have been rumoured to be interested in taking over the store, but nothing has yet come to fruition.

Interested in all things Yorkshire heritage? We’ve just launched a free newsletter to bring you the latest stories straight to your inbox. You can sign up here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Estro The estro coffee shop on the ground floor was a later addition but very popular. Photo: Allsop Photo Sales

2. Women's department The former women's clothes department. Photo: Allsop Photo Sales

3. Cosmetics The main entrance off The Moor led into the cosmetics department Photo: Allsop Photo Sales

4. Rooftop benches Rooftop benches where staff could catch some sun. Photo: Allsop Photo Sales