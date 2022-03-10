As Crufts returns this week, Aviva said it receives around 800 accidental damage claims in the UK each year where dogs play a part.

On average, claims from dog-related incidents are valued at around £1,100 each, it said.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one case, a young Labradane (a Labrador/Great Dane Cross) named Whiskey turned on a cold tap in his kitchen, while his owners were out briefly.

Harriers Frenzy, Fancy and Farthing jump over a obstacle at a photo call to launch this year's Crufts at The NEC, Birmingham.

The dog caused around £4,000 of damage by flooding the room, with the incident caught on the house’s security camera.

Another claim dealt with by Aviva involved a customer cleaning out her fish tank and having buckets of water on the floor.

Her laptop was plugged in charging nearby on the arm of a chair. The customer’s dog ran past, caught the charging cable and pulled the laptop into a bucket.

Another incident involved a man decorating his landing area. His dog knocked over a stepladder, spilling a two-litre pot of paint down the stairs.

Aviva also dealt with a claim after a dog refused to get into a car. The customer was going to a meeting and put his laptop on top of the vehicle while he put the dog inside. He then drove off with the laptop still on the car roof.

One owner’s dog got excited when he saw another dog on TV. He jumped up at the screen and knocked the set off its stand.

Other incidents have involved a dog knocking over a bucket of bleach while a woman was cleaning, an antique barometer being knocked off a wall and a dog knocking a pot of paint off a windowsill.

In another case, a dog tripped up his owner who was carrying a drink, which landed on his electric keyboard.

Yet another carpet was damaged when an excited puppy got its lead tangled around an ironing board. The puppy managed to tip the board over, pulling the hot iron plate onto the carpet.

Kelly Whittington, UK property claims director for Aviva said: “Dogs are beloved members of millions of UK homes. They get involved in all aspects of family life – and our possessions are sometimes on the receiving end.

“Most home insurance policies have exclusions for damage caused by chewing, scratching, tearing or fouling by domestic animals, so we’d urge customers to check their cover.

“But as our records show, there are plenty of dog-related incidents where home insurance – and particularly accidental damage cover – can come to the rescue.