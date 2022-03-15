Fantasy Island theme park to reopen its door this weekend with three new rides

The Skegness attraction will welcome visitors from this Saturday (March 19)

Following its winter break, the theme park welcomes three new attractions providing the perfect thrills and fun for families to enjoy. The new attractions include the adrenaline-filled water ride the Wild River Rapids and indoor attractions The Guardian and Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures.

Fantasy island is home to more than 30 rides and attractions, including the 162ft high The Odyssey, the swinging adventure of Cuthbert the Caterpillar and the classic Dodgems.

River Rapids attraction.

James Mellors, Operations Director at Mellors Group, said: “It’s been a long winter, but we cannot wait to finally reopen our doors on March 19th. We’re exciting to see families enjoying all our rides and attractions once again and immersing themselves in the fun and excitement of Fantasy Island.

“We’re happy to announce we have three brand-new attractions at the park, meaning there’s even more for our guests to explore this year”.

Fantasy Island also has a wide-range of indoor attractions, so if you’re finished on the rollercoasters, why not wind down with a round of mini-golf or ten-pin bowling? The theme park is also home to Europe’s largest seven-day market.