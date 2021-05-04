Feversham Arms Hotel set to launch its own gin when it reopens next month

The hotel is launching its own gin.

The North Yorkshire hotel has teamed up with local artisan producer Hooting Owl to create a bespoke Feversham Arms Gin that features signature botanicals and flavours from the surrounding area.

The hotel is set to reopen fully on May 17. It is currently offering day spa treatments and al fresco dining, when weather permits, on Thursday to Sunday only.

Alex Stainsby, Restaurant Manager, Feversham Arms Hotel, said: “We have wanted to create our own gin for quite some time and were able to begin the development with Hooting Owl during lockdown. They have a great reputation for creating signature flavours using botanicals found in local areas such as seaweed in coastal regions and heather from the North York Moors.

“We’re delighted that we have created a gin specifically for the Feversham Arms Hotel, using fragrant local botanicals to create a smooth, flavoursome and ‘fruity’ gin. We’ll be using it as the base note for a number of exciting cocktails we’re creating, ready to welcome back guests for a poolside cocktail and al fresco dining. It will also create a lovely gift to take home for guests of their stay with us.”

Hooting Owl distillery is the brainchild of Dominic M’Benga and his partner Sarah, who acquired Barmby Moor House, York in 2017 and quickly embarked on a major restoration of the house. As they were refurbishing the scullery, they discovered a hidden safe belonging to former resident, Sir Owlfred Tyton Hodgins. In that safe was a single remaining bottle of Sir Owlfred’s Hooting Owl Signature Gin and a book of botanical recipes and flavours from a ‘Tour of Yorkshire’.