The chain is set to open its new store in The Moor in Sheffield, which is being seen as a vote of confidence for the city centre.

Hoardings have already gone up around the premises at 3 The Moor, next to H&M, and the company's website confirms that it is to open 'very soon'.

The burger joint will be close to Nando’s, Fat Hippo, El Paso, Dough & Co, Subway and Poundbakery, meaning there is plenty of competition for shoppers.

Five Guys will be next to H&M and opposite the closed Debenhams.

It already has two outlets in Sheffield at Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment in Attercliffe.

The Moor is Sheffield city centre’s busiest retail area but was rocked by the closure of Debenhams last year, which stands opposite the new Five Guys.

A large Sports Direct is set to open in the former TJ Hughes department store near Cumberland Street in July, with a St Luke’s charity shop opposite.