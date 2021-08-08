Gambling safety app inspired by dad’s addiction set for mainstream roll-out following acquisition

David and Adam Bradford, founders of the BetProtect app.

BetProtect offers tools and professional advice to help players better understand and manage their relationship with gambling. It can be seamlessly integrated as part of a player’s gaming experience on both mobile and desktop, and has been developed in conjunction with leading therapists and counsellors.

The app was launched in June by father and son, David and Adam Bradford, from Sheffield.

Their work began after David was convicted and imprisoned for stealing money from his employer to fund a gambling addiction that he’d kept secret from his family from decades.

The former accountant ran up debts in excess of £500,000, but his issues with gambling addiction were completely hidden from day-to-day life – right up until the moment he was jailed for stealing from his employer in an attempt to cover his losses.

Seven years on, David will play a central role in the app’s future development following its acquisition by Gibraltar-based Crucial Compliance, in a newly created position on the business’s advisory board as safer gambling adviser.

Adam Bradford said: “We draw an enormous sense of pride from the fact that our family’s experiences will be able to make a long-lasting difference to help players with a problem, and we hope that our contributions to the public policy debate have inspired others with hope that gambling addiction can be overcome.

