TPE is asking customers to continue to be prepared and plan ahead owing to strike action on Sunday, called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

The operator said the strike will cause significant disruption to services across the North and into Scotland for the fourth consecutive Sunday.

An amended timetable will be in place with a very limited number of trains in operation.

TransPeninne Express services to be hit by strikes this weekend.

The union has now announced a series of further strikes by conductor members on Sundays from March 13 to April 3 and on the weekends of April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1 and June 4 and June 5.

Anyone making an essential journey is strongly urged to check carefully up to the last minute via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries and allow extra time as those trains that are running will be very busy.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are urging our customers to once again, plan ahead and consider whether their journey is absolutely necessary with a fourth day of strike action planned to affect our services on Sunday, March 6.”

On Sunday 6 March, the following limited service will be in operation:

Manchester Victoria- York via Huddersfield and Leeds

Hull - Manchester Victoria via Leeds

York – Scarborough

Durham – Edinburgh

Edinburgh - Preston via Carlisle

Manchester Piccadilly – Sheffield

Cleethorpes- Doncaster