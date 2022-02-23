Skiddle, the event discovery platform, is looking for an official Festival Reporter to attend the biggest and best festivals around the UK this year, and gloat to everyone else about what an incredible time they’re having.

The lucky individual will get paid watch live music from the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, David Guetta and Megan thee Stallion in the fields of dreams this summer, joining one of the most exciting industries in the modern job climate.

This part time role will allow those with a creative streak to produce fun and exciting content across some of the UK’s most famous festivals, capturing memory making moments and seeking out the very best of each event, with their content published across Skiddle’s social platforms.

Photo by Robin Zahler

In total, the lucky individual chosen for the role will attend 11 incredible festivals between May and August, filled with the sounds of the summer, tasty food trucks that have travelled from far and wide and too many acts and activities to count. Not only will this be the space to create, but it will also be a time full of unforgettable experiences, the stuff of legends.

Throughout this year’s summer of festival fun, there will be an array of acts filling the fields with life and great music. From being up In Da Club at Parklife in Manchester as 50 Cent hits the stage, to no place you’d rather be when Clean Bandit headlines Highest Point in Lancaster and definitely no tragedies when Kubix, held in Sunderland, host Steps as their Saturday headliner.

Festivals the successful applicant will be required to attend are:

Highest Point, Lancaster, 12 - 15 May

Photo by Robin Zahler

Dream Valley, Kent, 28 May

Creamfields South, Chelmsford, 2 - 4 June

Parklife, Manchester, 11 - 12 June

One Out Fest, London, 18 June

Photo by Robin Zahler

Retro In The Park, Burnley, 2 July

Kubix, Sunderland, 9 July

Bluedot, Macclesfield, 21 - 24 July

Belladrum, Inverness, 28 - 30 July

Rock The Mote, Kent, 6 August

Garage Nation Outdoor Fest, London, 13 August

Weyfest, Farnham, 19 - 21 August

Creamfields North, Cheshire, 25 - 28 August

As well as paying the new Festival Reporter to attend some of UKs biggest festivals, Skiddle will also cover all expenses including travel to and from the festivals as well as meal costs for each day.