Irish restaurant chain Elephant & Castle picks Doncaster for its first UK outlet in a move that will create 20 jobs

Frenchgate has been chosen as the first ever UK location for Elephant & Castle and diners will be able to get their hands on the world-famous wings from May 18th.

Elephant & Castle will be open from 12pm – late, 7 days a week for dine in, collection and delivery on www.elephantandcastle.co

Elephant & Castle originated in New York City and following a growing popularity, Ireland was next in line to open the doors.

Elephant & Castle is coming to Doncaster.

For over 30-years now, Elephant & Castle has firmly cemented itself into the Irish food scene growing from the iconic Temple Bar flagship eatery to now boasting 11 locations throughout Dublin and Cork City and now Frenchgate.

Welcoming this new and exciting chapter in the Elephant & Castle story, Head of Brand Operations Alun Friswell notes “We’re delighted to be opening our first ever UK Elephant & Castle location in Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

“The Founder and Creator of Elephant & Castle, George Schwarz, lived in England himself during in WW2 and in fact named the restaurant after a London Tube station he passed on his morning commute to university.

“With over 30-years of success in Ireland, we have no doubt the good folk of Britain will absolutely love Elephant & Castle! They can expect a wide-ranging delicious menu full of flavour and character, amazing service in a casual and friendly atmosphere and of course of our world -famous wings.”

Karen Staniforth, General Manager at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen as the first location in the UK to welcome Elephant & Castle.

“The restaurant is already starting to make an impact to the local economy creating more than 20 jobs ahead of opening.

“As the Centre continues to successfully navigate the easing of lockdown restrictions, it is fantastic to be opening a brand-new and highly anticipated food offering.