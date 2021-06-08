Is this the best burger money can buy? Morrisons offers up award-winning BBQ ingredients for just £2.50

Morrisons has scooped three gold awards at the annual BBC Good Food Summer Food Awards - all for products customers can use to create burgers for BBQ season.

The awards were for its The Best Shorthorn Burgers, Sticky Kansas Style BBQ Sauce & Marinade and The Best Burger Coleslaw, all of which took home the top prizes, beating off competition from the likes of M&S, Aldi and Sainsburys.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its Ultimate Sourdough Burger Buns also received a highly commended.

Morrisons scooped a hattrick of awards for its BBQ products.

The Best Shorthorn Burgers come in packs of 2 for just £3 or customers can purchase 2 packs for £5. At £2 for the coleslaw, £1.50 for the marinade and £1.25 for the burger buns, a family of four can build the ultimate burger at home this BBQ season for less than £2.50 per head.

Commenting on The Best Shorthorn burgers, the judges said, “A unanimous winner, this thick, juicy burger made with British Shorthorn has smoky barbecue notes and cooks to a perfect medium when following pack instructions.”

Created by Morrisons chefs and food developers, the burgers are made with 100% British shorthorn beef, renowned for being extra-tender with a rich flavour. The juicy burgers have a peppery seasoning and are also gluten-free.

The Best Burger Coleslaw also impressed the judges for its unique twist on the classic. Their comments included: “loved this colourful, nicely acidic slaw, packed with white and red cabbage, carrot, red onion, gherkins and mature cheddar cheese (a fun addition) and coated in a tangy mustard dressing.” The extra thick crunchy veg is combined with burger sauce rather than traditional mayo - perfect on your burger this BBQ season.

The award-winning burgers.

Jane Holmes, Morrisons Product Development Manager, said: “We’re really proud of our Shorthorn burger and are so pleased that it came out top with the BBC Good Food judges.