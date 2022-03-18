The group said sales over the past three weeks have been marginally below pre-pandemic levels as it more than halved its losses amid the continued recovery in trade.

Wetherspoon reported a pre-tax loss of £21.3 million for the 26 weeks to January 23, compared with a £46.2 million loss over the same period the previous year.

Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon, said: “Following a traumatic two years for many businesses and people, the ending of Covid restrictions has brought a return to more normal trading patterns in recent weeks."

“As indicated above, trade for the last three weeks was 2.6% below the equivalent period in 2019, reflecting an improving trend.

“Contrary to some reports, the company has a full complement of staff and is fully stocked, with some minor exceptions.

“There is pressure on input costs from food, drink and energy suppliers, mitigated to an extent by a number of long-term contracts.