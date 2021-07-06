Leeds-based Fullers Foods sees turnover rise 18 per cent to £338m

The new fifth floor at Fullers’ HQ in Westgate has been set aside for meetings with clients, with the first four floors used by staff.

Jason Fuller, who owns and runs Fullers Foods jointly with his brother Adam, said the pandemic has led to unprecedented global challenges.

Mr Fuller said it had also presented opportunities to the industry as consumers have increased their food consumption at home.

He added: “From the outset of the pandemic, and in close consultation with our employees, suppliers, customers and advisors, we have been focusing our efforts to provide as much support as we can to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our employees and partners.

“In this context, we expanded our Westgate headquarters in the centre of the city to create a safer environment for our employees as they return to work. We added another floor to its offices to help it operate in a spacious and healthy workplace. Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and suppliers.

“We are extremely proud of how everyone at Fullers Foods has coped with these challenging conditions to ensure that the business has remained, and continues to remain, fully operational and that there is a continuous supply of food for all parts of Great Britain and Ireland. We have been working closely with the supermarkets to ensure a consistent supply chain of the quality produce."

Mr Fuller praised the work of managing director Kevin Smith and his team who have been "magnificent" while working remotely.

Mr Fuller added: "Our excellent results this year are ultimately down to our wonderful staff."

The company invested £600,000 in the refurbishment of the building which included the addition of a new fifth floor. The construction and fit out work was undertaken by Bradford-based Cardinal.

Jason Fuller added: “We were keen to get our team back into the workplace in a healthy, safe and appropriate manner. Our new extension enables face-to-face collaboration, better team work and product development."

Fullers Foods sources and distributes more than 450,000 tonnes of food per year, supported by more than 100 factories across Britain, northern Europe and the Far East.