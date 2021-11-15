Leeds-based Getech's division to work with Shoreham Port to help develop green energy hub

The agreement grants H2 Green exclusive rights for the development of all port-based hydrogen, ammonia, and new onshore wind and solar power generation capacity at the Port of Shoreham in West Sussex.

Under plans submitted by H2 Green to Shoreham Port, the hub will initially focus on the provision of green hydrogen and renewable electricity to the port’s fleet of 39 heavy forklift trucks and 12 heavy goods vehicles.

Green Hydrogen will be sourced by a scalable green hydrogen production, storage and refuelling facility. The hub will then be expanded to facilitate the decarbonisation of more than 800 heavy goods vehicles that enter Shoreham Port daily, and to provide fuel to port and coastal marine vessels.

Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech, said: “H2 Green has agreed with Shoreham Port a bold vision that will place the port’s operations at the centre of both national and international decarbonisation innovation.

“By bringing together the building blocks of green hydrogen production, renewable power investment, ammonia import, and mobilising a wide range of stakeholders, H2 Green will provide the most flexible, reliable, and cost-effective green energy solution for the port, its customers and the wider region.

“It also links Shoreham to international marine decarbonisation initiatives – the COP26 agreement encouraging the prioritisation of green shipping corridor projects that can accelerate the decarbonisation of transport and supply chains.

“H2Green’s Shoreham green energy development plan showcases a scalable path for the decarbonisation of large-volume customers in marine and land transport settings. Getech intends to replicate this model across the UK and internationally.”

Tom Willis, CEO of Shoreham Port, said: “We are delighted to have selected H2 Green to develop a green energy hub. The project has the potential to make a significant contribution to the net zero ambitions across South East England through the local generation of hydrogen from renewable energy.