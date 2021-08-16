Leeds restaurants to create special meals from surplus food as part of The Real Junk Food Project collaboration

Founder of The Real Junk Food Project Adam Smith. Photo: John Clifton

Independent eateries across the city have teamed up with The Real Junk Food Project (TRJFP) to take on the challenge.

For one week from Monday, August 30, restaurants, pubs and cafes will be creating special dishes exclusively from food that would otherwise have ended up in landfill.

It is part of TRJFP's aims to bring about radical change in the structures of our food supply systems.

The restaurants taking part include; Ox Club, House of Fu, Hyde Park Book Club, Eat Your Greens, Owt, Belgrave Music Hall and Manjit’s Kitchen.

The Real Junk Food Project founder Adam Smith said "It’s been a hard year for restaurant and café businesses.

"We wanted to offer a helping hand, and providing some of the surplus food we intercept, allows them to do what they do best, creating delicious dishes to feed the people of Leeds. "

TRJFP are providing the surplus produce completely free, to support their partners, and in return, a small amount of the profit from the dish will be donated back to TRJFP to help them continue their work of intercepting and redistributing surplus food.

To sample the dishes, simply book into the restaurant or café as normal, and either ask the server, or see the menu for the Eat Out Leeds 2021 Special menu items.

The Eat Out event will run between August 30 and September 5.