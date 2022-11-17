Discount chain Lidl says it hopes to bring plans back for a new supermarket on land at Redcar racecourse “very soon”.

The company requested its application be removed from a recent regulatory committee agenda at Redcar and Cleveland Council, but did not provide an explanation why when approached for a comment. Members of the committee had been recommended to approve the new store off West Dyke Road, which is set to create 40 jobs.

A spokesman said: “Our planning application has not been withdrawn, it was just removed from the agenda for the committee meeting. We hope to get to committee very soon.”

The application site is currently used for horse box parking, which is due to be relocated. As well as the food store, which will contain a bakery, and warehouse area, it will also comprise customer toilets, staff welfare facilities and associated office space.An improved access road in roughly the same location as the existing access point in and out of West Dyke Road will also be created.

Lidl is planning on opening a store at Redcar racecourse

A report for councillors said the planned supermarket would not have a significant adverse impact on the vitality or viability of Redcar town centre or other local centres. It also said the Lidl would have “no overbearing impacts” on nearby homes on the opposite side of West Dyke Road due to sufficient separation.