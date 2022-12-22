Lidl are set to resubmit a planning application for a store in Yorkshire after withdrawing plans this week.

The German discount retailer submitted plans for a new store on Sheffield Road, off the Birdwell Roundabout in Hoyland, near Barnsley, with a new access off Cross Keys Lane.

Developer DPP planning said that the site will “provide a multi-million-pound investment into the area, and will provide a range of great value products that are high quality at a low price, helping to diversify and increase shopping choice within the area”. The new store would create 40 full time equivalent jobs once opened, with “hourly pay above the National Living Wage”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the scheme was met with opposition from residents, ward councillors and Tankersley Parish Council. A total of 25 objections were lodged by residents, with concerns raised about the impact of the access on road and pedestrian safety and, conflict with vehicles accessing the Cross Keys public house.

How the Lidl in Hoyland could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents also raised concerns about noise, disturbance and air pollution from delivery lorries; loss of greenspace; impact on house prices and possible impact on the Cross Keys pub.

The plans were due to be decided by Barnsley Council’s planning board on December 20, but Lidl withdrew the application. A Lidl spokesperson told the local democracy reporting service that they intend to resubmit a planning application in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to bringing a Lidl store to Hoyland, and can confirm that we intend to resubmit our planning application in the new year, allowing time to work through further comments from Barnsley Council.