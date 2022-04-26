The discounter, which is investing £1.3 billion in its expansion across 2021 and 2022, has revealed that it is offering a finder’s fee to members of the public who successfully identify suitable sites for new Lidl stores. The fee is either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The news comes as Lidl publishes its annual list of locations across the country where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store developments*. The latest list includes the following locations in and around Yorkshire:

Barnsley

Lidl targeting more stores in Yorkshire.

Bradford

Brough

Burley in Wharfedale

Castleford

Cleckheaton

Conisbrough

Cottingham

Doncaster including Bessacarr

Goldthorpe/Thurnscoe

Harrogate

Huddersfield including Kirkheaton

Ilkley

Leeds including Guiseley and Moortown

Market Weighton

Otley

Pontefract

Rotherham including Maltby and Rawmarsh

Sheffield including Crystak Peaks and Fir Vale

Staveley

Tadcaster

York

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer said at Lidl GB said: “We know that the majority of British shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones. We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years. But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store.