Lidl wants to open stores in Barnsley, Bradford, Brough, Burley in Wharfedale, Castleford, Cleckheaton, Conisbrough, Cottingham, Doncaster, Goldthorpe, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Leeds, Market Weighton, Otley, Pontefract, Rotherham, Sheffield, Tadcaster and York

Lidl GB has today announced that it is calling on the British public for support in identifying sites for new stores in Yorkshire.

By Mark Casci
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:27 am

The discounter, which is investing £1.3 billion in its expansion across 2021 and 2022, has revealed that it is offering a finder’s fee to members of the public who successfully identify suitable sites for new Lidl stores. The fee is either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The news comes as Lidl publishes its annual list of locations across the country where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store developments*. The latest list includes the following locations in and around Yorkshire:

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Barnsley

Lidl targeting more stores in Yorkshire.

Bradford

Brough

Burley in Wharfedale

Castleford

Cleckheaton

Conisbrough

Cottingham

Doncaster including Bessacarr

Goldthorpe/Thurnscoe

Harrogate

Huddersfield including Kirkheaton

Ilkley

Leeds including Guiseley and Moortown

Market Weighton

Otley

Pontefract

Rotherham including Maltby and Rawmarsh

Sheffield including Crystak Peaks and Fir Vale

Staveley

Tadcaster

York

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer said at Lidl GB said: “We know that the majority of British shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones. We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years. But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store.

"We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this. Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

LidlBarnsleyCleckheatonDoncaster