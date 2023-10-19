The Masham-based brewery has launched its first event extension of its Old Peculier ale.

Theakston’s Old Peculier, first brewed in the early 19th century, is the flagship brand of the brewery.

The brand new Peculier IPA is the latest addition to the range.

T&R Theakston has launched the first ever brand extension of its iconic Old Peculier ale in the brewery’s almost 200-year history, as it adds Peculier IPA to its range.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “As a brewery with almost 200 years of experience, we have never rested on our laurels and felt like now was the time to create a brand new bottled IPA.

"When looking to extend the ‘Peculier’ range, the huge global interest in the Indian Pale Ale style made Peculier IPA the perfect choice.

“We wanted to capture the heritage of the style, whilst also creating a product fit for this iconic name that showcases our brewing prowess. The result is an IPA of outstanding smoothness, flavour and character. We hope our Peculier IPA will introduce fans of Old Peculier to something new and in turn, lead fans of IPAs to other beers in our range.”

Made with 100 per cent British ingredients, the beer pays homage to the origins of Indian Pale Ales.

The 5.1 per cent Theakston’s Peculier IPA is brewed using the finest of British malted barley and three new world, English grown hops, Harlequin, Jester and Olicana delivering a zesty, fruitiness with a full-bodied malty undertone that finishes with a pronounced hop-forward flourish, creating a unique character worthy of its illustrious namesake.