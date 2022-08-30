It might not have been the best place to go but it often holds a special place in people's hearts.

We asked our readers on Facebook: "Where did you go for your first ever pint?" and people responded in the hundreds.

People shared some sweet coming-of-age memories of a first drink shared with a parent, others shared more mischievous not-quite-yet-of-age chancers.

Some pubs are still standing, but others are long gone - and the cost of a pint is significantly more than it was one was.

Here we take a look back at some of our reader's memories of the Yorkshire pubs where they had their first drink.

1. The Marine Hotel, Hornsea Karen Kilburn said: "The Marine Hotel Hornsea because pints were cheaper than halves when on offer."

2. The Ship Inn, Stanley Mike Tomlinson said: "Ship Inn, Stanley (near Wakefield). Dave Samson was the Landlord..... "I asked for a pint nervously (I was only 16.5) and replied "A pint of what" Aaaaargh...." Photo: Mike Kirby, free use Creative Commons Licence.

3. The Fforde Grene, Leeds Both Geraldine Poole and Alistair Guy said their first drink was at the The Fforde Grene, Harehills, Leeds. It is now a supermarket but back in the day it played host to some big names before they were famous - including The Sex Pistols and Def Leppard.

4. Providence Inn Yedingham Alwyn Warriner said: "Providence Inn Yedingham, when they had rugby club dances at one of the farms, couldn't get served at the Grapes cos they all new your age."