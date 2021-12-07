Morrisons to spread Christmas cheer with gifts for key workers and donations to food banks

Since the start of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Morrisons has donated more than £12m of products to local food banks

The Bradford-based grocer said it is committing over 25,000 Community Champion hours to spreading kindness this Christmas within local communities up and down the UK.

The Community Champions will gift hampers to local heroes who have played a big part in supporting their local community, donate gifts to families in need of support and will hand out ‘Be kind to yourself’ pamper packs to customers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also deliver gifts for local food bank volunteers, surprise customers in its cafes by paying for their meal and will donating decorations to local refuge centres and volunteer to help decorate.

In addition, they will take carrots to nurseries for children to leave out for Rudolph and will spend time helping to prepare food at local community kitchens.

Since the start of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Morrisons has donated more than £12m of products to local food banks and community groups and raised almost £6m for charity partners.

Rebecca Singleton, community director at Morrisons, said: “After seeing how much hope and joy was spread last Christmas, we knew we had to bring back our 12 Days of Kindness again this year.

"I am incredibly proud of our Community Champions who go above and beyond every day for those in need. Doing the right thing for our customers and the communities we serve has never been more important, so these 25,000 hours are dedicated to spreading festive cheer - and making good things happen for everyone this Christmas.”

Morrisons will also give away over a quarter of a million free Christmas cards for children to spread messages of hope. Its Community Champions will be working in partnership with local groups and primary schools to deliver the cards for children to write messages on and colour in.

The children can post their cards to grandparents, neighbours and friends who they may not have seen recently due to the pandemic, or give them back to Morrisons to distribute to care homes and customers using its doorstep delivery service.