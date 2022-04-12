The buns will be made in-store from scratch by Morrisons' bakers, so customers can enjoy them fresh from the oven.

Thousands are set to be handed out at random throughout the day by Morrisons' bakers in 450 stores across the UK.

A spokesman said: "According to recent research conducted by Morrisons, four in five (82 per cent) customers plan on purchasing hot cross buns this week with 39 per cent saying they couldn’t imagine Easter without them. More than three-quarters (87 per cent) of those polled also said that receiving something free of charge would make a positive difference to their day, with more than half (59 per cent) saying they would be likely to pay forward this act of kindness to a friend or family member."

The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons will be giving away more than 10,000 free hot cross buns in stores nationwide on Good Friday.

Jacob Cox, Bakery Manager at Morrisons, said: “Easter is a time to share and celebrate and we wanted to do something that would put a smile on customers’ faces. We know hot cross buns are a favourite at this time of year, which is why we’re giving away our traditional Market Street version for customers to enjoy on us.”

Morrisons bakers start their shifts at 5am and are set to bake eight million hot cross buns in store over Easter.