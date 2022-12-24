A Yorkshire restaurant is providing a free Christmas Day dinner for those in need.

Mumtaz Leeds, located in Leeds Dock, will be cooking more than 1,000 meals on Christmas Day to give to those who would otherwise go without.

The Mumtaz team said it is to help those struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, they said: “Any person, whether needy or not, please come to us on Christmas Day between 12pm to 2pm and we will provide you with a pre-made dinner to take away.

"We ask you to kindly prioritise and think about those who actually will need this bit of festive joy and kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will prepare over 1000 meals so there should be plenty."

They added: “You are not alone in these testing times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are facing our own difficulties with rising utility bills, increased food costs and lower custom due to everyone having that little bit less to spend on “luxuries’ like food.

“Please spread the word. This literally may be a life saver for some. And if you are a business owner please do consider doing this yourself. Good only begets good. We have to help each other during these very difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time the popular Indian restaurant has provided free meals to those in need.

It has provided free Christmas meals in previous years, as well as offering free food to children who would otherwise go without in the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad