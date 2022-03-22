Following a £100,000 refit, The Falls, Bar & Kitchen –at the entrance to the famous Ingleton Waterfalls Trail – is now open all day, seven days a week, for breakfast, lunch and evening dining.

Dan and Charlotte, the couple behind Ingleton’s award-winning Seasons Bakery, have opened the restaurant in the village.

“We provide a day-long fine-dining experience – with table service, top quality food and generous portions – without the high price tag usually associated with such an experience,” says Charlotte.

“And we’re dog lovers ourselves, so pets are very welcome,” adds Dan.

The à la carte menu, created by head chef Matt Marshall, offers a fusion of traditional and modern dining, incorporating steakhouse grill-style meals, vegetarian dishes and sharing platters.

The Falls operates a field-to-fork ethos: all meats are sourced directly from local farmers, including Kingsdale Produce, of Braida Garth, whose animals graze upstream of the restaurant, in the shadow of Yorkshire’s highest fell, Whernside. Other suppliers include Hellifield Highland, whose Highland cattle will be familiar to those who regularly travel north along the A65 towards Ingleton, and Chris Wildman, whose longhorn, English shorthorn and belted Galloway cattle graze limestone pastures in nearby Malhamdale.

Lamb is sourced direct from Jack Edmundson, at Westhouse, on the western edge of Ingleton.

Dan comes from a farming family and is keen to support local farmers. His grandfather reared Friesian and Shorthorn cattle, alongside Rough Fell, Herdwick and Cheviot sheep, while his great-aunt Margaret Blades was credited with bringing English Shorthorn cattle back from near-extinction.

“We work with farmers before their animals are slaughtered, to ensure they can provide the traditional cuts which offer the best flavour,” says Dan.

“Our support, and our ability to adapt our menus to use ingredients in-season, encourages farmers to follow more sustainable, traditional methods, which help ensure their animals enjoy a good, long life.”

Head chef Matt Marshall says: “All our meats are sourced from local farms and prepared in- house: we know the name, number and origin of all the cattle and sheep whose meat is used

in our kitchen.”

Dan, who once ran a wood workshop in Ingleton, has created a bespoke bar frontage from upcycled, 150-year-old railway sleepers which bear the stains of iron rails, and the pins that