Bradford buses: New £8.1m fleet of eco-friendly buses set to hit the streets of the city

First West Yorkshire unveiled an £8.1m investment in ultra-low emission buses, known as the StreetDeck and StreetLite.

Manufactured by Wrightbus and featuring Euro VI diesel engine technology, the buses offer significant reductions in the most harmful pollutants, such as nitrogen oxide, making them 95 per cent cleaner than some of the buses they are replacing.

The vehicles, branded City of Bradford, are part of a total fleet of 28 double-deckers to be introduced in the coming weeks on the X6 and 72 services between Bradford and Leeds.

L-R Paul Matthews, Simon Carlisle and Tom Bridge.

A further 11 single-decker buses will be added in the summer to operate on routes within the city.

Paul Matthews, managing director, said: “This is a significant day in our long-term vision to upgrade the fleet to give customers a better travel experience and play our part in achieving major improvements to air quality in the Bradford city region.

“Our new buses are fitted with the latest on-board features to provide connectivity on the move, better journey information while travelling and greater comfort.

“Buses are key to tackling congestion and reducing emissions.

L-R Paul Matthews, Susan Hinchliffe and Alex Ross-Shaw.

“A fully-loaded double-decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.”

The new buses will comply with the Bradford Clean Air Zone, set to be introduced this spring.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “It is great to see the investment that First West Yorkshire have made to ensure that their fleet will contribute to reducing pollution and improving air quality in the district.

“We are proud to be working with all Bradford bus companies.”