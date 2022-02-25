Big Willy Distillery has been launched by John Ruddie and Sally May, who live in Market Weighton, named after The Yorkshire Giant William Bradley.

Ms May, 47, already runs Flower Merchant in the town, which stocks flowers and the finest Yorkshire spirits, but wanted to create her own brand to help put her town on the map.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She decided to pay homage to William Bradley - who was known as The Yorkshire Giant or Giant Bradley - as he came from the town. He is one of the tallest recorded British men to have ever lived, measuring at seven feet nine inches (2.36m).

Big Willy Distillery has been launched by John Ruddie and Sally May

He travelled around the country with shows under his alias until his death aged 33 on May 30, 1820.

After chatting over a few drinks, the pair decided to name their brand Big Willy Distillery.

Mr Ruddie, 49, said: "After my own research I was amazed by his tenacity and eventually lived to be a free man, so for me he was more than England’s tallest recorded man, which is why our strap line is ‘stand tall and proud'."

Sally May wanted to name the brand after The Yorkshire Giant William Bradley

They have originally launched with a dark rum, gin and vodka, which can all be bought from Flower Merchant and online.

The business is currently a white label, and the duo are looking for a premises to begin distilling. The idea sprung from Sally's desire to promote Market Weighton and came as an opportune time for John, whose elite engineering consultancy business was heavily affected during the pandemic.

Ms May added: "For us both it’s a dream job and we are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in such a short time.