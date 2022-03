In a statement, Sycamore said: “The company confirms that it is in the early stages of considering making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made.”

New York private equity firm Sycamore Partners has confirmed it is mulling a potential offer to buy UK fashion brand Ted Baker.