The attraction, based on the Dawnay Estates at Wykeham near Scarborough, was officially opened by Sir Robert Goodwill MP on February 11 but will open to the public on Saturday.

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby took to the skies with Lord Downe, owner of Dawnay Estates, along with students from Scarborough College.

Consisting of a 13m high tower with two climbing walls, and two 250m long ziplines, thrill seekers can take a breath-taking descent across the lakes on the zip wire while taking in the views of North Yorkshire Water Park.

Scarborough & Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill and Lord Downe of Dawnay Estates try out the new zipwire at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Sir Robert said it had great to open the zip line.

"The first few seconds were absolutely frightening," he said. "But after that it was amazing to take in the stunning views. I’m so happy to see such a great local investment being made right in my patch and was delighted to be invited down.”

In addition, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water with spectacular views over the adjoining Water sports lake and beyond.

In the warmer months, North Yorkshire Water Park has a range of water-based activities such as kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, open water swimming, pedalos and the new wakeboard cable system introduced in 2021 for visitors to enjoy.

No matter whether you’re a water sports pro or a beginner, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

David Steel, chief executive of the Dawnay Estates, said: “This is another significant milestone for us at North Yorkshire Water Park, as we open our latest attraction.

“We have invested well over £1m into the business over the past 12 months, and the zipline and climbing tower is a key part of our vision for the park, which has enjoyed huge popularity particularly last summer since the major expansion of facilities.

“As well as the zipline and our new climbing walls, we have also recently announced the opening of our new ‘251 Events Room’, adding to our private functions and corporate offering.

"All activities will be bookable on their own, or as part of an event or party.”

The zipline has been built by Technical Outdoor Solutions, a specialist in bespoke constructions which boasts a portfolio of successful projects with past clients including Parkdean Resorts and Morfa Bay.