Rudding Park Hotel. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

There are many jobs available for those who love gardening, landscaping and garden maintenance.

We have compiled a list of gardening jobs in Yorkshire below for you to have a look at.

Garden landscaper

Company: Astek Landscapes Ltd

Salary: 27,040 to £41,480 a year - full time, permanent

Address: York Road, York, YO41

Would you like to further your career?

Astek Landscapes is looking for a landscaper to design and build bespoke gardens across Yorkshire. The role includes additional pay such as a bonus scheme and yearly bonus as well as paid overtime and six weeks paid holidays.

Benefits: Company car, company events, company pension, flexible schedule, on-site parking and profit sharing.

You can apply for the job by visiting the Indeed website.

Estate & environmental caretaker

Company: Yorkshire Housing Limited

Salary: £21,018 a year - full time, permanent

Address: Leeds, LS14

The successful candidate will be part of the Swarcliffe PFI Team, where they will carry out patrols, inspections, cleaning, minor repairs and also provide advice and service to their customers. Personal traits for the successful candidate are a friendly and approachable attitude to tenants and customers and to remain professional at all times.

Part of the responsibilities include carrying out routine patrols and scheduling in inspections and the estate, which will involve testing facilities like emergency lights, cleaning and maintaining communal areas along with grounds maintenance work and emptying void properties.

You will have 25 days annual leave (rising annually to 30 days) plus bank holidays. The closing date for applications will be January 31.

You can apply for the job by visiting the Indeed website.

Maintenance assistant

Company: Student Castle £16,000 a year - full time, permanent

Address: 80 Walgate, York, YO1

Responsibilities:

- To assist with repairs as reported by tenants including electrical, plumbing, painting, joining and general maintenance.

- To record jobs and repairs on the database.

- To assist with weekly checks and servicing of equipment including fire alarms and equipment, lifts etc.

- To perform maintenance turnarounds and room checks in between tenancies and making sure they are recorded.

- To assist with PAT Testing portable electronic devices.

- To maintain a general upkeep of the landscape garden area, car park and other external areas.

- To maintain inventory of equipment, perform regular checks to make sure safe operation and high standard of maintenance and ordering when replacement stock is required.

- To store equipment in an appropriate manner in line with the health and safety policy.

- To maintain a good relationship with tenants through the delivery of excellent customer service.

- To be able to work as part of a team and individual is crucial.

- To assist management team in ad hoc requests where appropriate especially at peak times such as move in and out period, which may require working extra hours in addition to contracted hours.

Benefits: 20 days’ annual leave plus bank holidays, pension scheme with employer contribution, health and wellbeing scheme, sick pay, on-site gym membership, performance bonuses and all paid team building and individual events (spa day, dinner, minigolf etc).

To apply for the job, visit the Indeed website.

Garden maintenance

Company: Homegaard

Salary: £18,000 to £22,000 a year - full time, permanent, part-time, graduate, temporary, fixed-term, zero hours

Address: Harrogate, HG1

Do you have a passion for gardens and do you love being outdoors in all weathers? If so, this is the role for you.

You will carry out garden maintenance programmes catered to the needs of each of the clients and to include weeding, trimming, hedge cutting, leaf blowing, patio cleaning, lawn cutting, plant care etc. You will also ensure that all health and safety protocols are followed, making sure the workplace is clean and tidy.

Additional pay: Bonus scheme, loyalty bonus, performance bonus, quarterly bonus and yearly bonus.

Benefits: Company pension

To apply for this job, visit the Indeed website.

Gardener/handyman

Company: Bramall family (private household)

Salary: £23,000 a year - full time

Address: York, YO61

Responsibilities include cutting grass, lawn care, maintenance and upkeep of herbaceous borders and flower beds, pruning, weeding, paddock maintenance, machinery maintenance, general upkeep of gravelled driveways, maintain a tidy work environment, cleaning cars and occasional driving for the family.

Benefits: On-site parking

Expected starting date: March 1, 2022

You can apply for the job on Indeed.

Gardener/groundsperson

Company: Hovingham Estate

Salary: £24,000 to £26,000 a year - full time, permanent

Address: York, YO62

Duties include grass cutting and lawn maintenance, maintenance of mixed herbaceous borders and flower beds, planting and caring for vegetables for the kitchen, garden machinery maintenance, pruning of fruit trees and large shrubs, mature yew hedge cutting, maintenance of gravelled areas and courtyards, autumn tidy up including cleaning up leaves, caretaking responsibilities required for the Hall and house security.

Benefits: Company pension and on-site parking

Application deadline: January 31, 2022

You can apply for the job on the Indeed website.

Gardener/amenity turf specialist

Company: Rudding Park Hotel

Salary: £22,505 a year - full time, permanent

Address: Harrogate, HG3

This is a privately-owned luxury hotel with 90 bedrooms and suites, a destination spa, two restaurants and a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses and a meetings and events venue.

Tasks include mainly care and maintenance of the formal lawns around the hotel and holiday park and working alongside the gardens team to help maintain the gardens and grounds.

Additional pay: Tips

Benefits: Company events, cycle to work scheme, discounted or free food, employee discount, free or subsidised travel, on-site parking and wellness programmes.

You can apply for the job on the Indeed website.

Hard landscaper

Company: Yorkshire Gardens

Salary: £14,286 to £41,777 a year - full time, temporary, permanent

Address: Leeds

Landscaping experience is preferred, however, a specific skill such as bricklaying, paving or carpentry and a willingness to learn is more important.

To apply, visit the Indeed website.

Head gardener

Company: Saltmarshe Hall

Salary: £24,000 a year - full time, permanent

Address: Google, DN14

Duties include staff management, planning, maintain and develop the gardens, training and developing the team, hold a certificate in spraying and continue and manage the social media accounts.

Benefits: Company pension and on-site parking.

Application deadline: January 31, 2022