Plenty of these pubs have featured in the 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".
Here are nine of the North Yorkshire bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.
1. The Crown Inn, Askrigg
CAMRA experts said " A three-roomed family-run pub, at the top of the main street of the village, which attracts a good mix of locals and visitors, and is particularly popular for its bar meals sourced from local suppliers. The interior has been partly opened out but retains much of its traditional character, with a very impressive range in the cosy snug, and open fires to warm walkers seeking shelter from the fells."
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Duke of Wellington, Danby.
The CAMRA experts said: "This 18th-century inn is set in idyllic countryside, close to the Moors National Park Centre and the local traditional baker’s shop. The inn was used as a recruiting post during the Napoleonic Wars. A cast-iron plaque of the first Duke of Wellington, unearthed during restorations, hangs above the fireplace. All beers are from Yorkshire. At lunchtime, sandwiches can be brought into the pub. During the evening, the kitchen offers traditional home- cooked meals using local produce. "
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Helmsley Brewing Co, Helmsley
An expert at CAMRA said: "The brewery tap for the Helmsley Brewing Company is close to the market square in the picturesque settlement of Helmsley, the only market town in the North York Moors National Park, and the perfect base for enjoying the wider area. Three regular and four changing beers come from the brewery’s own range. Brewery tours and an onsite shop complete the full beer experience. There is a large covered beer garden."
Photo: Google Maps
4. Blind Jack's, Knaresborough
CAMRA said: "An entry in this Guide for over 30 years, this is a Georgian listed building with bare-brick walls and wooden floorboards, comprising two small rooms on the ground floor and two similar rooms up a steep staircase. It provides a focal point both for locals and the many visitors who appreciate the excellent selection of ales, the cosy ambience and lively banter. The diverse beer range includes at least one dark and one gluten-free choice, as well as a range of craft kegs. A trompe l’oeil painting on the exterior features the pub’s namesake, Blind Jack Metcalf."
Photo: national World