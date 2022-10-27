News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Nine of the best pubs in North Yorkshire featured in the 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide - including Blind Jack's Knaresborough, The Tan Hill Inn and Helmsley Brewing Co

The beautiful county of North Yorkshire is known for many things – stunning countryside, fantastic walking routes, and, some great pubs.

By Rebecca Marano
5 minutes ago

Plenty of these pubs have featured in the 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

The annual guide, now in its 50th edition, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is on sale today.

It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".

Here are nine of the North Yorkshire bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.

1. The Crown Inn, Askrigg

CAMRA experts said " A three-roomed family-run pub, at the top of the main street of the village, which attracts a good mix of locals and visitors, and is particularly popular for its bar meals sourced from local suppliers. The interior has been partly opened out but retains much of its traditional character, with a very impressive range in the cosy snug, and open fires to warm walkers seeking shelter from the fells."

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. The Duke of Wellington, Danby.

The CAMRA experts said: "This 18th-century inn is set in idyllic countryside, close to the Moors National Park Centre and the local traditional baker’s shop. The inn was used as a recruiting post during the Napoleonic Wars. A cast-iron plaque of the first Duke of Wellington, unearthed during restorations, hangs above the fireplace. All beers are from Yorkshire. At lunchtime, sandwiches can be brought into the pub. During the evening, the kitchen offers traditional home- cooked meals using local produce. "

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. Helmsley Brewing Co, Helmsley

An expert at CAMRA said: "The brewery tap for the Helmsley Brewing Company is close to the market square in the picturesque settlement of Helmsley, the only market town in the North York Moors National Park, and the perfect base for enjoying the wider area. Three regular and four changing beers come from the brewery’s own range. Brewery tours and an onsite shop complete the full beer experience. There is a large covered beer garden."

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Blind Jack's, Knaresborough

CAMRA said: "An entry in this Guide for over 30 years, this is a Georgian listed building with bare-brick walls and wooden floorboards, comprising two small rooms on the ground floor and two similar rooms up a steep staircase. It provides a focal point both for locals and the many visitors who appreciate the excellent selection of ales, the cosy ambience and lively banter. The diverse beer range includes at least one dark and one gluten-free choice, as well as a range of craft kegs. A trompe l’oeil painting on the exterior features the pub’s namesake, Blind Jack Metcalf."

Photo: national World

Photo Sales
CAMRANorth YorkshireKnaresborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3