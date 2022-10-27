4. Blind Jack's, Knaresborough

CAMRA said: "An entry in this Guide for over 30 years, this is a Georgian listed building with bare-brick walls and wooden floorboards, comprising two small rooms on the ground floor and two similar rooms up a steep staircase. It provides a focal point both for locals and the many visitors who appreciate the excellent selection of ales, the cosy ambience and lively banter. The diverse beer range includes at least one dark and one gluten-free choice, as well as a range of craft kegs. A trompe l’oeil painting on the exterior features the pub’s namesake, Blind Jack Metcalf."

Photo: national World