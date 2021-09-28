Northcoders, which has base in Leeds, returns to profit as it plans expansion

Northcoders, which is a provider of training programmes for software coding, has announced its results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Revenue was £1.085 million, which is an increase of 55% despite teaching limited to 'online only' for the majority of the period.

The company also returned to profitability despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It generated profits before tax of £0.018 million, compared with a loss of £0.543 million in the same period the year before.

The core hubs successfully reopened in the north of England, with Manchester reopening on 4 May and Leeds on 21 June. The company has plans continue for geographic expansion in the second half of the year.

Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders, said: "2021 has been a hugely successful year for Northcoders so far and I would like to thank all of the team for their efforts. Not only did we successfully complete our IPO and raise fresh capital to accelerate our expansion, but demand for our services has hit record highs, giving us confidence in our ability to deliver returns to our new shareholders.

"As the digital skills gap gains greater public attention and career changes are more widely considered by individuals, we are confident that we are well positioned to capitalise on this growth in the IT training sector.