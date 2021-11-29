McColl's Retail Group said it had agreed with Morrisons to extend the number of Morrisons Daily conversions and expects to complete all 450 to be completed by the end of November 2022.
This is compared to its previous target of 350 in the same timeframe.
Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive of McColl's, said: "Within 12 months we will have 450 stores open and trading as Morrisons Daily, representing over a third of our total community store estate and over half of our sales.
"These stores have a higher grocery mix and wider breadth of product choice which is great for our customers, and with strong sales growth and better return on investment, it is great for the Company too. We look forward to continue working closely with Morrisons in the years ahead."