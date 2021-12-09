One hundred new homes planned for Maltby in South Yorkshire

Jones Homes is set to deliver the houses in Maltby, near Rotherham, after buying a plot of land for development on the northern edge of the town.

The developer is to build 95 houses for private sale and five affordable starter homes on the 12-acre parcel of land off Grange Lane, as well as a children’s play area and public green square.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is planned to be the first phase of a new neighbourhood located across a 38-acre site to the west of Maltby Wood and south of Stainton Lane.

Beaumont Grange.

Full planning permission for the 100-home scheme, which will be known as Lambcote Meadows, was granted by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council in August last year, when the council also gave outline planning permission for a further 300 homes on the wider site.

David Ruffley, Regional Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are pleased to have acquired this parcel of land which will enable us to provide much-needed new homes in Maltby.

"Our plan is to get started as soon as we can at Lambcote Meadows to deliver a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes to meet the needs of a range of buyers.

“Jones Homes always invests in the local communities where we build new homes. We are already delivering homes on nearby sites in Treeton and Thorpe Hesley and this new development in Maltby demonstrates our commitment to this part of South Yorkshire.

The firm has plans for 100 new homes.

"Our aim is to make a positive impact on the areas where we create new neighbourhoods, not just through the high-quality homes we deliver but also through the financial contributions we make towards local infrastructure.”

As part of the planning agreement for the first phase of development at Lambcote Meadows, Jones Homes is to make contributions of £594,495 towards local facilities.