Opening time for Wetherspoons pub The Scribbling Mill in The White Rose Shopping Centre confirmed

The Scribbling Mill is a new addition to the White Rose Shopping Centre and will open its doors to customers for the first time at 9am on Tuesday, October 11.

50 new jobs have been created and the company have spent £950,000 developing the outlet on the site the former Chiquito restaurant.

The new pub will be open from 8am until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and from 8am until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Food will be available from opening time until 11pm every day.

Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose Shopping Centre, added: “We are delighted to announce the opening of The Scribbling Mill pub at White Rose.

“Joining the centre’s ever-growing line-up of retail, restaurants and leisure, and introducing 50 new jobs to the local community, we are certain that its range of popular food and drink offerings will be a big hit with our customers.”

he pub has a ground floor customer area as well as a beer garden and is named in recognition of the textile industry once associated with the local area.

It is based on a classic Victorian pub and has suspended feature ceiling rafts and roses, warm panelling details and a glazed tile back bar.

The Scribbling Mill will be wheelchair accessible and has an adapted toilet for people with disabilities.