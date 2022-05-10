Mr Turner, who worked at P. Turner and Sons Butchers in Jump High Street, near Barnsley, died at the weekend a statement on the shop's website said.

The statement, signed off by family members Joan, Gary and Andrea, said: "It is with the greatest regret that we have to report on the sad death of Mr. Percy Turner of P. Turner and Sons Butchers from Jump who passed away on the evening of Sunday 8th May 2022.

"It is with a very sad heart to write that Percy Turner devoted husband, dad and grandad passed away yesterday. We will be forever thankful that we had the opportunity to tell him how much we loved him and stayed with him right til the end."

Percy Turner, who was famed for his pork pies

The pork pies are said to be among the best in the country - if not the world - and it was common to see people queuing down the high street in a morning waiting to get their hands on a warm pork pie.

Such was the popularity of the pork pies made by Mr Turner, a Facebook group was set up in his honour, which has more than 5,000 likes.

The 'Percy Turner's Pork Pie Appreciation' page was flooded with tributes after the news of his death was confirmed. More than 200 comments were left on the post confirming his death, with one saying 'his name will live on' and another calling him 'the pork pie genius'.