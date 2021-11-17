Production Park set to undergo multi million pound expansion

The campus for live events, film and TV in West Yorkshire has boasted clients such as Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Little Mix in recent years

Production Park secured a £12 million cultural recovery fund loan from Government to develop the facilities at the award-winning campus.

Triton Construction was awarded the full design and build contracts to deliver a research studio as well as offices, manufacturing, testing for XPLOR projects and teaching facility.

Paul Clarkson, Managing Director at Triton Construction said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Production Park to deliver these further significant contracts. This is a hugely ambitious and successful campus that we are excited to be involved with.

“The XPLOR project is very specialist due to the scale of space and heights required, technical fit out and sound requirements. We are working closely with the Production Park team as well as acoustics specialists to combine technologies in a new way to deliver sound proofing against the loudest outputs due to the built-up location.”

Jim Farmery, Development Director for XPLOR, said, “It’s great to have such a capable delivery partner on board in Triton Construction. We’re all really excited to see the building work underway and we can’t wait to see the XPLOR building take shape over the next few months.”

