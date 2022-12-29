A family have opened a new games arcade in a Yorkshire town centre, breathing life into a former nightclub building.

Sally and Jaa Lee, from Siddal and now living in Mixenden, near Halifax, and their two sons, eight-year-old Jacob and 12-year-old Oliver, have given a new lease of life to what was The Tube nightclub in Wards End by opening Retro Station Halifax. They have completely renovated the ground floor of the building and brought in more than 40 games machines offering more than 15,000 games. There is all sorts to choose from, from Pac Man and Sonic to Street Fighter.

"If there’s a game you remember playing in the past, chances are we’ll have it here,” said Sally, who used to teach at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax.

There are also more modern games as well as driving machines, basketball and more. And there is a seating area with refreshments on offer.

Sally said they came up with the idea for the new venture while looking for a games arcade where they could celebrate Jacob’s most recent birthday. The nearest they could find at the time was in Bradford, so they decided to open one in Halifax.

Jaa works in the plumbing industry and renovates houses, and decided to renovate the building on Wards End for the arcade. They only opened on Wednesday (December 28) but have a great response on social media already, with hundreds of likes for their Facebook page and lots of positive comments and messages.

Retro Station Halifax is open today and tomorrow (December 29 and 30) between noon and 10pm. For updated opening hours over the coming weeks, visit their Facebook page. Entry is £15 per adult, £10 per child or £40 for family ticket for two adults and two children.

