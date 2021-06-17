(From left) Debra Burrows (Director and business owner), Patricia Burrows (founder of HSL) and William Burrows (chairman and co-owner of HSL) in front of HSL headquarters in Batley

HSL, which has more than 50 years’ experience hand-crafting chairs, sofas and beds, is one of 205 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The family-run business was recognised for its excellence in innovation for its patented "innovative frame design", which allows the attachment of a wooden knuckle (armchair handle) using a different technique to the methodology used historically by other furniture manufacturers.

HSL operates in a highly specialised niche of the wider upholstery furniture market, with a specific focus on customers aged 65-plus as well as those with additional physical, comfort or medical needs.

The long-established business has been steadfast in creating products that are tailored to the specific needs of this demographic. Its focus is on providing comfortable furniture, fitted to the customer’s size, and supporting the whole body; thereby improving seated posture and enhancing overall personal wellbeing.

William Burrows, co-owner of HSL, said: "I am delighted and hugely proud, as is my mother who founded HSL with my father 53 years ago.

“To win a Queen's Award for Enterprise for our innovation is an amazing and humbling achievement.

"It not only reflects the skill, passion and commitment of our team, but is testimony to our craftsmen and women, who design, develop and beautifully handcraft our range of CleverComfort™ sofas, chairs and beds."

The innovative frame design was born from extensive development and testing, creating a knuckle which is ergonomically designed to perfectly fit the customer’s hand when seated, while also being able to be retro-fitted, removed and/or replaced.

This innovation enhances the experience for customers, and the furniture’s environmental credentials and manufacturing efficiency.

Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.