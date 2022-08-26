Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salvatore’s Bar & Street Kitchen will open its doors on Friday August 26 at 4pm with huge queues expected.

Salvatore’s will be run by Salvatore Dammone, grandson of the late Salvo, the founder of the well-established and popular family-run award-winning Italian restaurant – Salvo’s.

The family has been delivering hospitality in Leeds stretching back almost 50 years, when founder Salvatore Dammone moved to Leeds to serve up southern Italian dishes in the heart of Yorkshire.

Salvatore’s will be run by the third generation.

Opening just four doors down from Salvo’s and taking over the previous Salumeria store, the Salvatore’s bar will stand as its own entity, providing an “ambient space" for visitors to enjoy an array of drinks, such as smooth Yorkshire pale ales, refreshing cocktails, and popular wines, along with a range of small Italian inspired street food.

Salvatore’s has partnered with North Brewing Co. and will be serving a wide range of their popular IPA’s and craft beers.

The street kitchen menu expected to be popular with customers include the ‘Crispy Carbonara’, the wide selection of ‘Arancini’ balls, and crunchy ‘Korean Fried Chicken’.

The bar is set to be a welcome addition to the suburban bar scene in the busy Headingley area, with the Salvatore’s team investing £75,000 into its development.

The new bar is being headed up by Chef Patron Salvatore Dammone, who brings with him 11 years of experience in the world of food.

Named after his late-grandfather, Salvatore started his career at Salvo’s and completed work experience at a wide range of Michelin star restaurants such as Locanda Locatelli’s in London, and La Foresteria in Sicily.

Salvatore then went on to work at Stoneley Woods Manor Shooting Lodge as a private chef and continued his role as a private cook for racing drivers and their teams whilst travelling Europe.

Chef Patron, Salvatore Dammone, said: “Being part of the Dammone family is an honour, and I have been surrounded by a passion of cooking from such a young age.

"Salvatore’s is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and we feel like now is the perfect time to bring something different to Headingley. It’s such a vibrant area, and I’m excited to be bringing a modern bar and street kitchen to the independent bar scene in Headingley with this new venue. We look forward to welcoming guests to the bar to enjoy our range of drinks and delicious street food.”

The bar is open Wednesday to Friday 4pm - 11pm, and Saturday to Sunday 1pm - 11pm.

The new third-generation family run bar will serve a wide range of drinks and selection of authentic Italian inspired street food.

Salvo’s is one of the most popular restaurants in Leeds having gained a huge reputation for great food in Headingley and rave reviews for many years.